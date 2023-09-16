Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 73,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after buying an additional 6,647,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,502,000 after buying an additional 1,116,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in 3M by 112.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,461,000 after acquiring an additional 966,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $101.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of -35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $92.38 and a 1 year high of $133.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -211.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.08.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

