Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,654 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Down 0.4 %

Walmart stock opened at $164.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.12 and its 200-day moving average is $152.38. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The company has a market cap of $443.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.51.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,493,773 shares of company stock worth $1,005,802,298. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.