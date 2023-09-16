Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 74 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 468 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $241.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.58 and its 200 day moving average is $232.04. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $250.06.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,550 shares of company stock valued at $19,795,806 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on V

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.