Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,218,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580,247 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 188.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,740,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711,599 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $116.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.47. The company has a market capitalization of $467.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.43.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

