Abacus Planning Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,181 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $300.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $772.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $302.23 and a 200 day moving average of $258.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

View Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.34, for a total transaction of $205,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,542,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.34, for a total transaction of $205,247.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,542,891.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,179 shares of company stock valued at $12,474,820 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.