Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys 3,143 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.54 and a one year high of $54.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $192.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

