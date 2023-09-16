Abacus Planning Group Inc. Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,471 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $407,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

VZ opened at $33.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.01.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

