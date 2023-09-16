Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $107.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.35. The firm has a market cap of $272.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.09, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 239.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

