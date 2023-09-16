First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,853 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 15,620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.4% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 38,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 17,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.01. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

