Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $458,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 34.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 117,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 506,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 155,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 84.7% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 63,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 29,329 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.66.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

