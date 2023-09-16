Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $6.35 Million Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 109.2% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 159 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Edward Jones lowered The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.11.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,280. The company has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.71 and a 200-day moving average of $271.58. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,767 shares of company stock worth $11,498,468 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.