Fragasso Group Inc. Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,819 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.13.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $132.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

