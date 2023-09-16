T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Reduced by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Wolfe Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $172.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.95.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,915,631. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $141.93 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.90. The stock has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.