SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 172,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Unilever by 40.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Unilever Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UL stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.90. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

