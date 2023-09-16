Sound Income Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $716,880,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,644,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013,814 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,745,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,562,000 after buying an additional 2,252,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25,763.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,815,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,864,000 after buying an additional 1,808,592 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average of $59.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1353 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

