Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $253,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $424.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $448.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.55. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $381.55 and a one year high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

