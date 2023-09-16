CGN Advisors LLC Buys 341 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,810,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,147 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,427,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,958 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,462,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,826,000 after buying an additional 320,800 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,418,000 after buying an additional 2,245,710 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,664,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,862,000 after acquiring an additional 509,613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $34.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.88.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

