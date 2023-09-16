The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Position Lowered by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Hershey by 10.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 30,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.14, for a total transaction of $8,061,218.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,083,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,965,010.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 30,988 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.14, for a total value of $8,061,218.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,083,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,965,010.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,296 shares of company stock valued at $20,782,032. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $212.36 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $206.69 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.29.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.11.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

