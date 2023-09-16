The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 51.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,398 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,520,000 after buying an additional 27,767 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,203,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $85.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $156.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.