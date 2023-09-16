Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 6,767 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,767 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,639 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,465,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,651,000 after purchasing an additional 209,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,137 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,055,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $80.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.52. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2058 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

