Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Decreased by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,651 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.3% of Founders Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $164.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.38. The company has a market cap of $443.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $165.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $73,727,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,479,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,610,376,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,493,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,802,298. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.51.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

