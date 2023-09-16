Independence Bank of Kentucky Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,739 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.51.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $164.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.38. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total transaction of $73,727,377.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,479,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,610,376,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total transaction of $73,727,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,479,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,610,376,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,493,773 shares of company stock worth $1,005,802,298 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

