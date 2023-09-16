3,822 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $274.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $870.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $313.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

