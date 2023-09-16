Avondale Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Avondale Wealth Management cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.72 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.47. The company has a market capitalization of $467.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.