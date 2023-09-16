JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 28,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $240,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $148.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $432.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

