First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 49,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 55,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.54 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $192.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

