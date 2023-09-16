First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 66,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 39,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.3% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 78,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $302.11 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.75 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.62. The firm has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on APD. Mizuho boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

