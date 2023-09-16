ZRC Wealth Management LLC Acquires 124 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 275.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $5,210,004,000. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 48,406.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,762,407 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752,589 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,511,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $732,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $486.70 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $450.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $491.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.55.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

