Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $467.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.47.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.43.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

