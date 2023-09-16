Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Trims Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in PayPal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.21. The stock had a trading volume of 21,843,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,513,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.29 and a fifty-two week high of $95.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.03.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.