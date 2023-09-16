Tsfg LLC Invests $33,000 in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,624,000 after purchasing an additional 684,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,461,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,667 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,092,000 after acquiring an additional 56,104 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,605,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,474,000 after acquiring an additional 643,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,583,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,104,000 after buying an additional 95,840 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $64.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average of $63.57. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $51.24 and a 52 week high of $66.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

