Bangor Savings Bank Grows Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 42.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

Xylem Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $95.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.15 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.21%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

