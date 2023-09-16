Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,532,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,239,000 after purchasing an additional 618,478 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,948,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,150,000 after purchasing an additional 198,059 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,407,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,033,000 after purchasing an additional 391,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,414,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,879,000 after purchasing an additional 491,890 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.42. 916,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,166. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.19. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $78.50. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.