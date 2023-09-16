Orgel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,154 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $33,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,096,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,496. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.79 and its 200-day moving average is $106.41.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.