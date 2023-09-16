Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 62.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,909 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in CSX were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CSX by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797,783 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CSX by 558.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 45,104.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,415,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.36.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.