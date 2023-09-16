Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 21.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 532,741 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 328.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,609,000 after purchasing an additional 505,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,021,000 after buying an additional 432,155 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $75,802,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Albemarle from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.76.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $183.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 26.09 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 4.81%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

