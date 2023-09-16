SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 250.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,902 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,554 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ross Stores by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $578,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,688 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 279.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,831,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $194,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 874.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,362,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $158,157,000 after buying an additional 1,222,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,366,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,199 shares of company stock worth $8,325,441 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $118.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $122.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

