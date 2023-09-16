Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 473 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SCHX opened at $52.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.34. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $54.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

