Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $87,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $93.95 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $75.88 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.43 and its 200-day moving average is $92.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.