High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 20.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,094,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $278.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.81.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.17.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

