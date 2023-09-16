SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 8,023 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,023 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.35.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $85.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.58, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.75 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

