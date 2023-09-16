Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Raised by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 812,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,726 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $23,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.98.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,661,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,280,944. The company has a market cap of $229.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average is $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

