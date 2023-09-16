Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $161,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $954,100,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 536.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,932 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 147.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $104.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.40 and a 200-day moving average of $102.96.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,286 shares of company stock worth $3,902,710 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

