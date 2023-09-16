Capital Market Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,310,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,801,125,000 after buying an additional 1,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,769,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,270,198,000 after buying an additional 2,285,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,894,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $148.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.79 and its 200-day moving average is $141.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

