Prentice Wealth Management LLC Sells 998 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,056,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,763,663,000 after purchasing an additional 267,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,702,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,028,280,000 after purchasing an additional 322,662 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.70.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,515 shares of company stock valued at $85,008,631. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $439.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.04, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $454.96 and a 200 day moving average of $363.57. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

