NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by IMPACTfolio LLC

IMPACTfolio LLC cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.3% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,515 shares of company stock valued at $85,008,631 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.7 %

NVDA opened at $439.00 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $502.66. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 106.04, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.70.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

