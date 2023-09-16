Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Point72 Europe London LLP grew its stake in Visa by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 24,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Visa by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 371,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $83,731,000 after acquiring an additional 30,849 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:V opened at $241.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $250.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.04.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,550 shares of company stock worth $19,795,806. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.