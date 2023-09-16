Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 1,179 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 4.9% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $147.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,637,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

