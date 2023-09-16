Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 2.3% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $370.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $373.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.68. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

