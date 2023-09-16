Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $27,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock traded down $19.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $851.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,018,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,156. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $874.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $759.33. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.67. The stock has a market cap of $351.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

